All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3420 W Grace St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3420 W Grace St 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3420 W Grace St 2

3420 W Grace St · (312) 914-1268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Irving Park
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3420 W Grace St, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLASSIC 2 BED IN IRVING PARK - Property Id: 318878

Classic unit with stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, oven. 2BED/1BATH. Updated Bathroom. Balcony space.

Applicant Requirements:
600+ credit score, 3 X INCOME, NO BANKRUPTCIES, NO EVICTIONS

Please text or email (312)914-1268 Shannon.dreamspots@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a showing ASAP!!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3420-w-grace-st-chicago-il-unit-2/318878
Property Id 318878

(RLNE5945653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 W Grace St 2 have any available units?
3420 W Grace St 2 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3420 W Grace St 2 have?
Some of 3420 W Grace St 2's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 W Grace St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3420 W Grace St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 W Grace St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3420 W Grace St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3420 W Grace St 2 offer parking?
No, 3420 W Grace St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3420 W Grace St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 W Grace St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 W Grace St 2 have a pool?
No, 3420 W Grace St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3420 W Grace St 2 have accessible units?
No, 3420 W Grace St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 W Grace St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 W Grace St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3420 W Grace St 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5220 S.kenwood Ave
5220 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
4641 W Jackson Blvd
4641 West Jackson Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60644
420 W. Surf
420 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
Woodlawn Court
5218 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
6822 N Wayne
6822 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
7109-15 S Ridgeland
7109 S Ridgeland Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
350 W Oakdale
350 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
West77
77 West Huron
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity