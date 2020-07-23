3420 W Grace St 2

Amenities
CLASSIC 2 BED IN IRVING PARK - Property Id: 318878
Classic unit with stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, oven. 2BED/1BATH. Updated Bathroom. Balcony space.
Applicant Requirements:
600+ credit score, 3 X INCOME, NO BANKRUPTCIES, NO EVICTIONS
Please text or email (312)914-1268 Shannon.dreamspots@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a showing ASAP!!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3420-w-grace-st-chicago-il-unit-2/318878
Property Id 318878
(RLNE5945653)