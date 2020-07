Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

3417 N. Janssen is managed by ICM Properties Inc.This building offers 2 to 4 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 900 to 1200 sq.ft.



- building is located very close to El tracks, tenants must be OK with some background noise.



- professional management company with over 50 years experience



- 24 hour emergency call center



- no security deposit



Janssen & Roscoe



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443