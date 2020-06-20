All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

34 W Ohio St

34 West Ohio Street · (314) 874-6596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34 West Ohio Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1898 · Avail. now

$1,898

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
sauna
River North Studio, 1 Month Free - Property Id: 285056

1 Month Free, and Virtual Tours!

690 sq ft studio apartment features premier amenities such as dog park, indoor parking, onsite market, outdoor heated pool, running track, 24 hour concierge, saunas, basketball court, outdoor kitchens, state-of-the-art fitness center. Premium apartment feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, balconies, in-unit washer & dryer, all in a pet-friendly community! $110 Utility fee

Disclaimer - Pictures are representative of typical units, and may not be of the unit advertised. Prices and availability subject to change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285056
Property Id 285056

(RLNE5798497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 W Ohio St have any available units?
34 W Ohio St has a unit available for $1,898 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 W Ohio St have?
Some of 34 W Ohio St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 W Ohio St currently offering any rent specials?
34 W Ohio St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 W Ohio St pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 W Ohio St is pet friendly.
Does 34 W Ohio St offer parking?
Yes, 34 W Ohio St does offer parking.
Does 34 W Ohio St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 W Ohio St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 W Ohio St have a pool?
Yes, 34 W Ohio St has a pool.
Does 34 W Ohio St have accessible units?
No, 34 W Ohio St does not have accessible units.
Does 34 W Ohio St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 W Ohio St has units with dishwashers.
