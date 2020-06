Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

**Floor plan of identical building and unit** - Ground up new construction - 4 bed / 3 bath duplex in heart of Lakeview right on Kenmore - Polished modern high-end finishes throughout - High end stone countertops and stainless steel appliances - 3 full bathrooms, 1 on upper level and 2 on lower - 4 big bedrooms w/ great closet space (master suite with it's own bathroom) - Private front and back balcony space - Fireplace - In-unit laundry - Parking spot included - Hardwood floors - No dogs No Security Deposit! Pet and Bundle Fees May Apply Call Valya 847-533-5818 ICM PROPERTIES



Terms: One year lease