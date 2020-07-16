All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3343 N Marshfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3343 N Marshfield Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

3343 N Marshfield Ave

3343 North Marshfield Avenue · (857) 225-0029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3343 North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1225 · Avail. now

$1,225

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gut Rehabbed West Lakeview Studio - Property Id: 226159

Affordable West Lakeview studio steps from the Southport Corridor. Walk to CTA, shops,restaurants, Whole Foods, Target and so much more!

Apartment Features:
Hardwood floors
Laundry in unit
Granite countertops
Stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Ample closet space
Modern bathroom
Electric heat
Transit nearby

Pet Policy:
Cats and Dogs allowed

Rikki Mueller
857-225-0029
JMG Management Inc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226159
Property Id 226159

(RLNE5857209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 N Marshfield Ave have any available units?
3343 N Marshfield Ave has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3343 N Marshfield Ave have?
Some of 3343 N Marshfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3343 N Marshfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3343 N Marshfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 N Marshfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3343 N Marshfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3343 N Marshfield Ave offer parking?
No, 3343 N Marshfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3343 N Marshfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3343 N Marshfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 N Marshfield Ave have a pool?
No, 3343 N Marshfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3343 N Marshfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3343 N Marshfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 N Marshfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3343 N Marshfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3343 N Marshfield Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St
Chicago, IL 60606
The Belmont by Reside
3170 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
Spoke
728 N Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60642
Presidential Towers
555 West Madison
Chicago, IL 60661
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street
Chicago, IL 60606
Lake Park Crescent
1061 E 41st Pl
Chicago, IL 60653
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
537 West Melrose
537 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity