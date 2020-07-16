3343 N Marshfield Ave

Amenities
Gut Rehabbed West Lakeview Studio - Property Id: 226159
Affordable West Lakeview studio steps from the Southport Corridor. Walk to CTA, shops,restaurants, Whole Foods, Target and so much more!
Apartment Features:
Hardwood floors
Laundry in unit
Granite countertops
Stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Ample closet space
Modern bathroom
Electric heat
Transit nearby
Pet Policy:
Cats and Dogs allowed
Rikki Mueller
857-225-0029
JMG Management Inc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226159
Property Id 226159
(RLNE5857209)