334 North Desplaines

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center coffee bar dog park doorman 24hr gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage

Being one of the city's trendiest and fast-growing neighborhoods, West Loop/Fulton River is the ideal location for all foodies looking for a hip place to have their next meal. With more restaurants than there are bars, you'll never have to worry about going hungry especially with Restaurant Row being around the corner. The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, is within a close distance of this neighborhood - however, it holds more than just sporting events as some of the city's biggest music events are held inside. Maybe that's why Google and McDonald's are trying to rush their way into this neighborhood as well. Features: -Balconies in All Options -Quartz Counter Tops -Floor to ceiling windows -Laundry In-Building -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen with Custom Backsplashes -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Huge Dog Run/Park -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Outdoor Tanning and Grilling Deck -Free Coffee/Tea Daily Contact for up to date availability.



Terms: One year lease