Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

3334 North Claremont Avenue

3334 North Claremont Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1765507
Location

3334 North Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit SFH · Avail. now

$8,300

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING, NEW, HUGE PRIME ROSCOE VILLAGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME!
Prime Roscoe Village Single Family Home. This GINORMOUS 6 Bedroom, 3 Full and 2 Half bath home has a stunning floor plan. Built by a developer who has impeccable attention to detail. Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, large pantry, built in breakfast nook, and top of the line finishes throughout. Lower level features a full wet bar, stunning wainscoting, and radiant heated floors. Back terrace features an outdoor fireplace & stunning garage rooftop deck. 2 Car Garage. Great location just steps from the many boutiques, parks, restaurants & shopping that Roscoe Village has to offer.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 North Claremont Avenue have any available units?
3334 North Claremont Avenue has a unit available for $8,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3334 North Claremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3334 North Claremont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 North Claremont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3334 North Claremont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3334 North Claremont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3334 North Claremont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3334 North Claremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 North Claremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 North Claremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 3334 North Claremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3334 North Claremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3334 North Claremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 North Claremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3334 North Claremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3334 North Claremont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3334 North Claremont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
