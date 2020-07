Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Unit 2 Available 08/07/20 Beautiful West-Side Unit for Rent 3beds/2baths! - Property Id: 309861



Hello Renters --- Want to feel like you're in a home without all the Expenses! Come take a look at this Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath Duplex up with wood floors, carpet and a spacious layout.



All bedrooms on the 2nd floor for Privacy Purposes. First floor of Duplex has Separate dining room, living room and kitchen. Lots of counter space in the kitchen. Back yard access and a nice tree-lined street with ample shade. Easy access to 290 and steps from Green Line. Bonus: W/D available in the unit so no more fighting with those bags to go the Laundromat.



*****Available to Move in by 08/2020*****



Come tour this Duplex today, get approved tomorrow (must meet general requirements.) Quick Turnaround Time!



Contact me directly 312.600.8924 --- Ms. Cass :)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3326-w.-walnut-chicago-il-unit-2/309861

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5960560)