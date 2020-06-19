Please call or text Chris Jinks for a virtual tour today! 630-750-6090
Great 2BR/1BA with:
Hardwood Floors Separate Living & Dining Room Back Deck Good Sized Bedrooms Radiant Heat Included in Rent Window AC Pets Nego Laundry in building Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266126 Property Id 266126
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 have any available units?
3325 N Seeley Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 have?
Some of 3325 N Seeley Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3325 N Seeley Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.