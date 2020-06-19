All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3325 N Seeley Ave 2

3325 North Seeley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3325 North Seeley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Roscoe V. 2BR/1BA w/ heat included!! Granite! - Property Id: 266126

Please call or text Chris Jinks for a virtual tour today! 630-750-6090

Great 2BR/1BA with:

Hardwood Floors
Separate Living & Dining Room
Back Deck
Good Sized Bedrooms
Radiant Heat Included in Rent
Window AC
Pets Nego
Laundry in building
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266126
Property Id 266126

(RLNE5804063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 have any available units?
3325 N Seeley Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 have?
Some of 3325 N Seeley Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3325 N Seeley Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 N Seeley Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
