Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3318 W Lawrence Ave 2

3318 West Lawrence Avenue · (773) 491-1713
Location

3318 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
hot tub
Steps from Kimball brown line. Central A/C, SS App - Property Id: 232270

2 BR/1 BA Apartment in Albany Park, just steps from the Kimball brown line. Central Heat / Air, SS Appliances

2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment is just steps from the Kimball brown line stop, making for a very easy commute.

Near dining, shopping, transportation. This apartment has many modern features including:

-Central Heat / A.C.
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Spa-like Bathroom
-Hardwood Floors Throughout
-Large Back Porch

Laundry in Building

Available May 1st!

$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3318-w-lawrence-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/232270
Property Id 232270

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5940718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 W Lawrence Ave 2 have any available units?
3318 W Lawrence Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 W Lawrence Ave 2 have?
Some of 3318 W Lawrence Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 W Lawrence Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3318 W Lawrence Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 W Lawrence Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3318 W Lawrence Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3318 W Lawrence Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3318 W Lawrence Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3318 W Lawrence Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 W Lawrence Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 W Lawrence Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3318 W Lawrence Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3318 W Lawrence Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3318 W Lawrence Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 W Lawrence Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3318 W Lawrence Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
