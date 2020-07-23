3318 W Lawrence Ave 2

Amenities

Steps from Kimball brown line. Central A/C, SS App - Property Id: 232270



2 BR/1 BA Apartment in Albany Park, just steps from the Kimball brown line. Central Heat / Air, SS Appliances



2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment is just steps from the Kimball brown line stop, making for a very easy commute.



Near dining, shopping, transportation. This apartment has many modern features including:



-Central Heat / A.C.

-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher

-Spa-like Bathroom

-Hardwood Floors Throughout

-Large Back Porch



Laundry in Building



Available May 1st!



$70 Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3318-w-lawrence-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/232270

No Dogs Allowed



