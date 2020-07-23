Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious, Renovated Roscoe Village 2 Bed / 2 Bath! - Property Id: 321786



Wonderful unit features: hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, elegant cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, high ceilings, lovely bathrooms, one of which is en suite to the spacious master bedroom, modern windows with mini-blinds and in-unit laundry. Shared yard and private deck. Pet friendly. Located 5 blocks from the Addison Red-Line and 4 from Whole Foods!



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3317-n-damen-ave-chicago-il/321786

Property Id 321786



(RLNE5962735)