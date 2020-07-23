All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

3317 N Damen Ave

3317 North Damen Avenue · (312) 687-3503
Location

3317 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2600 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious, Renovated Roscoe Village 2 Bed / 2 Bath! - Property Id: 321786

Wonderful unit features: hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, elegant cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, high ceilings, lovely bathrooms, one of which is en suite to the spacious master bedroom, modern windows with mini-blinds and in-unit laundry. Shared yard and private deck. Pet friendly. Located 5 blocks from the Addison Red-Line and 4 from Whole Foods!

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3317-n-damen-ave-chicago-il/321786
Property Id 321786

(RLNE5962735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 N Damen Ave have any available units?
3317 N Damen Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 N Damen Ave have?
Some of 3317 N Damen Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 N Damen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3317 N Damen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 N Damen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3317 N Damen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3317 N Damen Ave offer parking?
No, 3317 N Damen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3317 N Damen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3317 N Damen Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 N Damen Ave have a pool?
No, 3317 N Damen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3317 N Damen Ave have accessible units?
No, 3317 N Damen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 N Damen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 N Damen Ave has units with dishwashers.
