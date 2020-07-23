3317 N Damen Ave

Amenities
Spacious, Renovated Roscoe Village 2 Bed / 2 Bath! - Property Id: 321786
Wonderful unit features: hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, elegant cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, high ceilings, lovely bathrooms, one of which is en suite to the spacious master bedroom, modern windows with mini-blinds and in-unit laundry. Shared yard and private deck. Pet friendly. Located 5 blocks from the Addison Red-Line and 4 from Whole Foods!
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
