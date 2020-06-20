3316 W Lawrence Ave 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry hot tub

Kimball Brown Line - 2 Bed Room! - Property Id: 145009



2 BR /1 BA Apartment in Albany Park, just steps from the Kimball brown line. SS Appliances w/ Dishwasher!



2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment is just steps from the Kimball brown line stop, making for a very easy commute. Near dining, shopping, transportation.



This apartment has many modern features including:



-Central Heat / A.C.

-SS Appliances including Dishwasher

-Spa-like Bathroom

-Hardwood Floors Throughout

-Large Back Deck

-Storage



Laundry in Building



Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145009

No Dogs Allowed



