All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3316 W Lawrence Ave 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3316 W Lawrence Ave 2

3316 West Lawrence Avenue · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3316 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
hot tub
Kimball Brown Line - 2 Bed Room! - Property Id: 145009

2 BR /1 BA Apartment in Albany Park, just steps from the Kimball brown line. SS Appliances w/ Dishwasher!

2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment is just steps from the Kimball brown line stop, making for a very easy commute. Near dining, shopping, transportation.

This apartment has many modern features including:

-Central Heat / A.C.
-SS Appliances including Dishwasher
-Spa-like Bathroom
-Hardwood Floors Throughout
-Large Back Deck
-Storage

Laundry in Building

Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145009
Property Id 145009

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5604024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2 have any available units?
3316 W Lawrence Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2 have?
Some of 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3316 W Lawrence Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3316 W Lawrence Ave 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

455 W. Wellington
455 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside at Belmont Harbor
426 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Axis
441 E Erie St
Chicago, IL 60611
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
5201 W Washington Blvd
5201-07 West Washington Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60644
3834 N. Sheffield
3834 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
849 W Wellington Ave
849 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Regents Park
5035 South East End Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity