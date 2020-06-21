3310 W Schubert Ave 1x

Amenities

dogs allowed parking recently renovated bike storage some paid utils range

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage

Unit 1x Available 07/01/20 3310 W Schubert Studio Logan Square - Property Id: 291615



Charming studio apartments feature huge closets, large living spaces, vintage details, spacious eat-in kitchens and updated bathrooms. Enjoy the convenience of walking out into the Blue Line. Limited parking spaces are available. Property Amenities: Limited parking available in-building laundry secure intercom entry bicycle storage less than 1 block from Logan Square Blue Line stop on the “El.”



Utilities Included:

Heat, Water, cooking gas package



*Video Tour Upon Request*



**Please inquire for more information or to request an application**



***To get the quickest response, please email***



Brandon Tudisco

Pioneer Realty Group

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291615

Property Id 291615



(RLNE5827676)