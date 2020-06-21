All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3310 W Schubert Ave 1x
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3310 W Schubert Ave 1x

3310 West Schubert Avenue · (630) 360-2262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3310 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1x · Avail. Jul 1

$925

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
bike storage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
Unit 1x Available 07/01/20 3310 W Schubert Studio Logan Square - Property Id: 291615

Charming studio apartments feature huge closets, large living spaces, vintage details, spacious eat-in kitchens and updated bathrooms. Enjoy the convenience of walking out into the Blue Line. Limited parking spaces are available. Property Amenities: Limited parking available in-building laundry secure intercom entry bicycle storage less than 1 block from Logan Square Blue Line stop on the “El.”

Utilities Included:
Heat, Water, cooking gas package

*Video Tour Upon Request*

**Please inquire for more information or to request an application**

***To get the quickest response, please email***

Brandon Tudisco
Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291615
Property Id 291615

(RLNE5827676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x have any available units?
3310 W Schubert Ave 1x has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x have?
Some of 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x currently offering any rent specials?
3310 W Schubert Ave 1x isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x pet-friendly?
Yes, 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x is pet friendly.
Does 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x offer parking?
Yes, 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x does offer parking.
Does 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x have a pool?
No, 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x does not have a pool.
Does 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x have accessible units?
No, 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3310 W Schubert Ave 1x?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

768 W. Jackson
768 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
2954 North Racine Ave. Apt.
2954 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1634 W. Grace Apt.
1634 W Grace St
Chicago, IL 60613
5532 S.kenwood Ave
5532 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St
Chicago, IL 60654
5218-5220 S. Kimbark Avenue
5218 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Niche 905
905 N Orleans
Chicago, IL 60610
Regents Park
5035 South East End Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity