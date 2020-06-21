3310 W Schubert Ave 1x

Amenities
Unit 1x Available 07/01/20 3310 W Schubert Studio Logan Square - Property Id: 291615
Charming studio apartments feature huge closets, large living spaces, vintage details, spacious eat-in kitchens and updated bathrooms. Enjoy the convenience of walking out into the Blue Line. Limited parking spaces are available. Property Amenities: Limited parking available in-building laundry secure intercom entry bicycle storage less than 1 block from Logan Square Blue Line stop on the “El.”
Utilities Included:
Heat, Water, cooking gas package
Brandon Tudisco
Pioneer Realty Group
