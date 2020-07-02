331 South Peoria Street

Amenities
Incredibly Unique West Loop Duplexed 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Condo located on popular Peoria St! This unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors, modern kitchen, open floorpan, large living room, dining table space, exposed brick walls, master suite, central heat/ac, in unit washer/ dryer & an enormous private rooftop sun deck! Blocks from home enjoy all of the West Loop's best restaurants, shopping, parks, convenient public transportation options and exciting night life venues! 1 Exterior Assigned Parking Space included with rent!