Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:20 PM

331 South Peoria Street

331 South Peoria Street · (847) 812-2156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

331 South Peoria Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$3,650

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Incredibly Unique West Loop Duplexed 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Condo located on popular Peoria St! This unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors, modern kitchen, open floorpan, large living room, dining table space, exposed brick walls, master suite, central heat/ac, in unit washer/ dryer & an enormous private rooftop sun deck! Blocks from home enjoy all of the West Loop's best restaurants, shopping, parks, convenient public transportation options and exciting night life venues! 1 Exterior Assigned Parking Space included with rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 South Peoria Street have any available units?
331 South Peoria Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 South Peoria Street have?
Some of 331 South Peoria Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 South Peoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
331 South Peoria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 South Peoria Street pet-friendly?
No, 331 South Peoria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 331 South Peoria Street offer parking?
Yes, 331 South Peoria Street offers parking.
Does 331 South Peoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 South Peoria Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 South Peoria Street have a pool?
No, 331 South Peoria Street does not have a pool.
Does 331 South Peoria Street have accessible units?
No, 331 South Peoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 331 South Peoria Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 South Peoria Street has units with dishwashers.
