Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

3304 W Schubert Ave 3J

3304 West Schubert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3304 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
bike storage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Studio in Logan Square- Great Location - Property Id: 305728

****FREE MONTH WITH JULY 1 OR SOONER START DATE****

Studio just around the corner from the Logan Blue line
Charming studio apartment features huge closets, large living spaces, vintage details, spacious eat-in kitchens,and updated bathroom.

Properties Amenities: Pet friendly, in-building laundry, secure intercom entry, and bicycle storage.

**ACTUAL PHOTOS**

***VIDEO OR IN-PERSON TOURS AVAILABLE***

Contact Karin with Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3304-w-schubert-ave-chicago-il-unit-3j/305728
Property Id 305728

(RLNE5949586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 W Schubert Ave 3J have any available units?
3304 W Schubert Ave 3J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3304 W Schubert Ave 3J have?
Some of 3304 W Schubert Ave 3J's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 W Schubert Ave 3J currently offering any rent specials?
3304 W Schubert Ave 3J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 W Schubert Ave 3J pet-friendly?
Yes, 3304 W Schubert Ave 3J is pet friendly.
Does 3304 W Schubert Ave 3J offer parking?
No, 3304 W Schubert Ave 3J does not offer parking.
Does 3304 W Schubert Ave 3J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 W Schubert Ave 3J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 W Schubert Ave 3J have a pool?
No, 3304 W Schubert Ave 3J does not have a pool.
Does 3304 W Schubert Ave 3J have accessible units?
No, 3304 W Schubert Ave 3J does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 W Schubert Ave 3J have units with dishwashers?
No, 3304 W Schubert Ave 3J does not have units with dishwashers.
