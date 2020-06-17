3304 W Schubert Ave 3J

Amenities

dogs allowed recently renovated bike storage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

Studio in Logan Square- Great Location - Property Id: 305728



****FREE MONTH WITH JULY 1 OR SOONER START DATE****



Studio just around the corner from the Logan Blue line

Charming studio apartment features huge closets, large living spaces, vintage details, spacious eat-in kitchens,and updated bathroom.



Properties Amenities: Pet friendly, in-building laundry, secure intercom entry, and bicycle storage.



**ACTUAL PHOTOS**



***VIDEO OR IN-PERSON TOURS AVAILABLE***



Contact Karin with Pioneer Realty Group

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3304-w-schubert-ave-chicago-il-unit-3j/305728

Property Id 305728



(RLNE5949586)