Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2

3302 South Ashland Avenue · (312) 479-5219
Location

3302 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608
McKinley Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Fl 2 · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Ashland - Property Id: 311826

Location...Location...Location. Quiet and safe. Public transportation, grocery store, and local restaurants are all within a 5 minutes walking radius.

1 blocks away from Riverside Square mall, which has Mariano, Subway, Burger King, White Castle, ACE Hardware, Charter Fitness gym, Dollar Tree, and many more!

It is in the perfect location between Midway Airport, Chinatown, and Downtown Chicago.

It is a 2 minute walk from the route 62 bus and the Orange Line Train Station, which takes you to Midway Airport, Chinatown, and Downtown Chicago.

3 Bedroom
1.5 Bathroom
Living Room
Dining Room
Full Kitchen
Washer/Dryer in Building

*Tenants responsible for screening fees
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3302-s-ashland-ave-chicago-il-unit-fl-2/311826
Property Id 311826

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5960879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2 have any available units?
3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2 have?
Some of 3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2 offer parking?
No, 3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2 have a pool?
No, 3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2 have accessible units?
No, 3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2 has units with dishwashers.
