3302 S Ashland Ave Fl 2

Location...Location...Location. Quiet and safe. Public transportation, grocery store, and local restaurants are all within a 5 minutes walking radius.
1 blocks away from Riverside Square mall, which has Mariano, Subway, Burger King, White Castle, ACE Hardware, Charter Fitness gym, Dollar Tree, and many more!
It is in the perfect location between Midway Airport, Chinatown, and Downtown Chicago.
It is a 2 minute walk from the route 62 bus and the Orange Line Train Station, which takes you to Midway Airport, Chinatown, and Downtown Chicago.
3 Bedroom
1.5 Bathroom
Living Room
Dining Room
Full Kitchen
Washer/Dryer in Building
*Tenants responsible for screening fees
No Pets Allowed
