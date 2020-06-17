All apartments in Chicago
Last updated October 17 2019 at 7:26 PM

3300 W Schubert #2C

3300 West Schubert Avenue · (847) 989-1783
Location

3300 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Charming Studio Apartment in Prime Logan Square Location - Don't Miss Out!
Studio apartment featuring refinished hardwood floors, great closet space, roomy living area, spacious eat-in kitchen with new counters and cabinets, new light fixtures and updated bathroom. Located in a pretty courtyard building. Laundry in the building. Super close to the Blue Line and everything Logan Square has to offer. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 W Schubert #2C have any available units?
3300 W Schubert #2C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3300 W Schubert #2C currently offering any rent specials?
3300 W Schubert #2C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 W Schubert #2C pet-friendly?
No, 3300 W Schubert #2C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3300 W Schubert #2C offer parking?
No, 3300 W Schubert #2C does not offer parking.
Does 3300 W Schubert #2C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 W Schubert #2C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 W Schubert #2C have a pool?
No, 3300 W Schubert #2C does not have a pool.
Does 3300 W Schubert #2C have accessible units?
No, 3300 W Schubert #2C does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 W Schubert #2C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 W Schubert #2C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 W Schubert #2C have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 W Schubert #2C does not have units with air conditioning.
