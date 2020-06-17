3300 W Schubert #2C

Amenities

Charming Studio Apartment in Prime Logan Square Location - Don't Miss Out!

Studio apartment featuring refinished hardwood floors, great closet space, roomy living area, spacious eat-in kitchen with new counters and cabinets, new light fixtures and updated bathroom. Located in a pretty courtyard building. Laundry in the building. Super close to the Blue Line and everything Logan Square has to offer. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.