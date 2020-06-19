All apartments in Chicago
330 S Wells St 0909
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

330 S Wells St 0909

330 S Wells St · (816) 213-3761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 S Wells St, Chicago, IL 60606
The Loop

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 0909 · Avail. now

$2,260

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
yoga
Spacious 1 BR in South Loop - Property Id: 231828

330 S Wells boasts 16 stories of retail, office, and apartment space. Apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in unit washer/dryer. Building amenities include skyline views, rooftop kitchen, lounge, deck and grills, gym, yoga room, and controlled building entry. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building
Property Id 231828

(RLNE5784703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 S Wells St 0909 have any available units?
330 S Wells St 0909 has a unit available for $2,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 S Wells St 0909 have?
Some of 330 S Wells St 0909's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 S Wells St 0909 currently offering any rent specials?
330 S Wells St 0909 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 S Wells St 0909 pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 S Wells St 0909 is pet friendly.
Does 330 S Wells St 0909 offer parking?
No, 330 S Wells St 0909 does not offer parking.
Does 330 S Wells St 0909 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 S Wells St 0909 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 S Wells St 0909 have a pool?
No, 330 S Wells St 0909 does not have a pool.
Does 330 S Wells St 0909 have accessible units?
No, 330 S Wells St 0909 does not have accessible units.
Does 330 S Wells St 0909 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 S Wells St 0909 has units with dishwashers.
