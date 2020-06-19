330 S Wells St 0909

Amenities
Spacious 1 BR in South Loop - Property Id: 231828
330 S Wells boasts 16 stories of retail, office, and apartment space. Apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in unit washer/dryer. Building amenities include skyline views, rooftop kitchen, lounge, deck and grills, gym, yoga room, and controlled building entry. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231828
