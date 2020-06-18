All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3270 West Dickens Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3270 West Dickens Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:23 PM

3270 West Dickens Avenue

3270 W Dickens Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3270 W Dickens Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3270 West Dickens Avenue have any available units?
3270 West Dickens Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3270 West Dickens Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3270 West Dickens Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3270 West Dickens Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3270 West Dickens Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3270 West Dickens Avenue offer parking?
No, 3270 West Dickens Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3270 West Dickens Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3270 West Dickens Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3270 West Dickens Avenue have a pool?
No, 3270 West Dickens Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3270 West Dickens Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3270 West Dickens Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3270 West Dickens Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3270 West Dickens Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3270 West Dickens Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3270 West Dickens Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1022 W. Dakin
1022 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5487 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
734 W. Oakdale
734 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
L Logan Square
2211 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Wolcott Terrace
5017 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Gateway West Loop
11 S Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
5036 W Quincy St
5036 West Quincy Street
Chicago, IL 60644
1941 West Winnemac Ave. Apt.
1941 West Winnemac Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College