Chicago, IL
3257 West Eastwood Ave.
3257 West Eastwood Ave.

3257 W Eastwood Ave · (312) 316-9925
Location

3257 W Eastwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
HUGE TWO BEDROOM in a vintage building. Hardwood floors, ceiling fan, pantry, tile kitchen. Lots of windows, free heat, and a laundry room. A quiet building on a tree lined street. This unit was totally rehabbed. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances , granite counter tops, dishwasher, and a all new bathroom. Easy access to transportation, shopping, restaurants. Five minutes to the Kennedy Expressway and one block to the Brown Line. Minutes to the Blue Line, North Park College and Northeastern University. Street permit parking. One block to shopping and the train Dogs OK

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3257 West Eastwood Ave. have any available units?
3257 West Eastwood Ave. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3257 West Eastwood Ave. have?
Some of 3257 West Eastwood Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3257 West Eastwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3257 West Eastwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3257 West Eastwood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3257 West Eastwood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3257 West Eastwood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3257 West Eastwood Ave. offers parking.
Does 3257 West Eastwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3257 West Eastwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3257 West Eastwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 3257 West Eastwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3257 West Eastwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3257 West Eastwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3257 West Eastwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3257 West Eastwood Ave. has units with dishwashers.
