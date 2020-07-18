Amenities
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 3251 N SOUTHPORT AVE., #1 - Property Id: 315326
Spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment in the fantastic Southport Corridor! This unit features hardwood floors and central heat/air. Amazing patio in back & steps away from bars, dining and shopping! Available 9/1. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Amenities:
Laundry, Outdoor Space, Patio, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3251-n-southport-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/315326
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5961886)