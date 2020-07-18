All apartments in Chicago
3251 N Southport Ave 1

3251 North Southport Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3251 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 3251 N SOUTHPORT AVE., #1 - Property Id: 315326

Spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment in the fantastic Southport Corridor!
Spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment in the fantastic Southport Corridor! This unit features hardwood floors and central heat/air. Amazing patio in back & steps away from bars, dining and shopping! Available 9/1. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Laundry, Outdoor Space, Patio, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3251-n-southport-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/315326
Property Id 315326

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5961886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 N Southport Ave 1 have any available units?
3251 N Southport Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 N Southport Ave 1 have?
Some of 3251 N Southport Ave 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 N Southport Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3251 N Southport Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 N Southport Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3251 N Southport Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3251 N Southport Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 3251 N Southport Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3251 N Southport Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3251 N Southport Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 N Southport Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 3251 N Southport Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3251 N Southport Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 3251 N Southport Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 N Southport Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3251 N Southport Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
