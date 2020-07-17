All apartments in Chicago
3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1

3245 North Lakewood Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

3245 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit CH1 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit CH1 Available 08/01/20 3245 N LAKEWOOD AVE, #CH1 - Property Id: 311075

Lovely 3 Bed / 2 Bath Duplex Coach House Apartment in Lakeview!
Lakewood & Belmont Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment offers hardwood floors, central air conditioning, in-unit washer and dryer, updated kitchen with dishwasher. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3245-n-lakewood-ave-chicago-il-unit-ch1/311075
Property Id 311075

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5960627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1 have any available units?
3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1 have?
Some of 3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1 currently offering any rent specials?
3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1 is pet friendly.
Does 3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1 offer parking?
No, 3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1 does not offer parking.
Does 3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1 have a pool?
No, 3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1 does not have a pool.
Does 3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1 have accessible units?
No, 3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1 has units with dishwashers.
