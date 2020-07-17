Amenities
Unit CH1 Available 08/01/20 3245 N LAKEWOOD AVE, #CH1 - Property Id: 311075
Lovely 3 Bed / 2 Bath Duplex Coach House Apartment in Lakeview!
Lakewood & Belmont Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment offers hardwood floors, central air conditioning, in-unit washer and dryer, updated kitchen with dishwasher. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Amenities:
Laundry, Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3245-n-lakewood-ave-chicago-il-unit-ch1/311075
Property Id 311075
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5960627)