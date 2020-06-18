324 S Racine Ave 4N.

Amenities

Charming Three Bedroom Apartment in West Loop!

Amazing new full gut rehab ready NOW in the heart of West Loop/Fulton Market. Unit features eat-in kitchen with island, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, and all new stainless steel appliance package including dishwasher and microwave. Bright open living space, queen size bedrooms, in unit washer and dryer, and new hardwood floors throughout. Each bathroom has been newly redone with custom tile work and vanities. Central heating and cooling throughout each unit as well.

No Dogs Allowed



