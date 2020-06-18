All apartments in Chicago
324 S Racine Ave 4N.
Chicago, IL
324 S Racine Ave 4N
324 S Racine Ave 4N

324 S Racine Ave · (773) 318-3881
Location

324 S Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4N · Avail. now

$3,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Charming Three Bedroom Apartment in West Loop! - Property Id: 230847

Charming Three Bedroom Apartment in West Loop!
Amazing new full gut rehab ready NOW in the heart of West Loop/Fulton Market. Unit features eat-in kitchen with island, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, and all new stainless steel appliance package including dishwasher and microwave. Bright open living space, queen size bedrooms, in unit washer and dryer, and new hardwood floors throughout. Each bathroom has been newly redone with custom tile work and vanities. Central heating and cooling throughout each unit as well.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230847
Property Id 230847

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5603161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 324 S Racine Ave 4N have any available units?
324 S Racine Ave 4N has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 S Racine Ave 4N have?
Some of 324 S Racine Ave 4N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 S Racine Ave 4N currently offering any rent specials?
324 S Racine Ave 4N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 S Racine Ave 4N pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 S Racine Ave 4N is pet friendly.
Does 324 S Racine Ave 4N offer parking?
No, 324 S Racine Ave 4N does not offer parking.
Does 324 S Racine Ave 4N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 S Racine Ave 4N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 S Racine Ave 4N have a pool?
No, 324 S Racine Ave 4N does not have a pool.
Does 324 S Racine Ave 4N have accessible units?
No, 324 S Racine Ave 4N does not have accessible units.
Does 324 S Racine Ave 4N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 S Racine Ave 4N has units with dishwashers.

