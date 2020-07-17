All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N

3213 North Sheffield Avenue · (847) 902-9242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3213 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3N · Avail. Sep 3

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unit 3N Available 09/03/20 Lakeview 2 bed STUNNER - Property Id: 303327

HUGE 2 bed/1 bath apartment in the heart of Lakeview East! Half block from Belmont Red/Brown/Purple Lines. Featuring central A/C & heating, in-unit
washer and dryer, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and gorgeous bespoke tin ceiling design. Convenient access to scores of
restaurants, cafes, bars, and lakefront that make Lakeview one of the hottest neighborhoods in Chicago.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3213-n-sheffield-ave-chicago-il-unit-3n/303327
Property Id 303327

(RLNE5937136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N have any available units?
3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N have?
Some of 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N currently offering any rent specials?
3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N is pet friendly.
Does 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N offer parking?
No, 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N does not offer parking.
Does 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N have a pool?
No, 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N does not have a pool.
Does 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N have accessible units?
No, 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
25 E Delaware
25 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
3834 N. Sheffield
3834 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
The Renaissance
901 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
Aurelien
833 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60610
5441 S Cornell
5451 S Cornell
Chicago, IL 60615
721 W. Belmont
721 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity