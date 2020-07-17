Amenities
3196 W LELAND AVE, #409 - Property Id: 304639
Updated 2 bed, 2 full bath condo
Features include stainless steel appliances, private balcony, spacious bedrooms, 10' ceilings and more! Excellent East Albany Park location ~ to Starbucks, restaurants & shopping. “Leland Crossing" w/cutting edge brick, glass & steel facade sets the new standard in style & function. 1 garage parking space INCLUDED in rent. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Amenities:
Elevator, Garage, Storage, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
No Pets Allowed
