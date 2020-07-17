All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3196 W Leland Ave 409.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3196 W Leland Ave 409
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3196 W Leland Ave 409

3196 West Leland Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3196 West Leland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 409 · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
3196 W LELAND AVE, #409 - Property Id: 304639

Updated 2 bed, 2 full bath condo
Features include stainless steel appliances, private balcony, spacious bedrooms, 10' ceilings and more! Excellent East Albany Park location ~ to Starbucks, restaurants & shopping. “Leland Crossing" w/cutting edge brick, glass & steel facade sets the new standard in style & function. 1 garage parking space INCLUDED in rent. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Elevator, Garage, Storage, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3196-w-leland-ave-chicago-il-unit-409/304639
Property Id 304639

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3196 W Leland Ave 409 have any available units?
3196 W Leland Ave 409 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3196 W Leland Ave 409 have?
Some of 3196 W Leland Ave 409's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3196 W Leland Ave 409 currently offering any rent specials?
3196 W Leland Ave 409 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3196 W Leland Ave 409 pet-friendly?
No, 3196 W Leland Ave 409 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3196 W Leland Ave 409 offer parking?
Yes, 3196 W Leland Ave 409 offers parking.
Does 3196 W Leland Ave 409 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3196 W Leland Ave 409 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3196 W Leland Ave 409 have a pool?
No, 3196 W Leland Ave 409 does not have a pool.
Does 3196 W Leland Ave 409 have accessible units?
No, 3196 W Leland Ave 409 does not have accessible units.
Does 3196 W Leland Ave 409 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3196 W Leland Ave 409 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3196 W Leland Ave 409?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
1022 W. Dakin
1022 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
3130 North Lake Shore Drive
3130 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60657
2320 N Southport Ave
2320 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Melrose Shores
520 West Melrose Street
Chicago, IL 60657
4301 W Potomac Ave
4301 W Potomac Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
Buena Terrace Apartments
4242 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity