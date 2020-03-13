3171 North Hudson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge gym parking bbq/grill garage package receiving valet service

OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE with a lease start within 45 days and min 12 month term |Renovatedl 3 bed/2 ba | HWFL | Central heat/ac | Laundry In-Unit | Top Floor | Exposed brick. Residents at Flats enjoy all the amenities at the adjacent flagship- The Belmont by Reside. Gut renovated in 2015, this residence features charming exposed brick throughout, central heat/ac (All season climate control), Laundry in unit, 2 full baths, working fireplace. Combining modern living with the vintage flair of a Chicago walk up. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Building amenities include fitness center, business center, absolutely stunning roof top deck with grills and seating, package receiving and 24/7 concierge services. Valet parking available.