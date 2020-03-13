All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:59 PM

3171 North Hudson Avenue

3171 North Hudson Avenue · (312) 810-4937
Location

3171 North Hudson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$3,439

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
valet service
OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE with a lease start within 45 days and min 12 month term |Renovatedl 3 bed/2 ba | HWFL | Central heat/ac | Laundry In-Unit | Top Floor | Exposed brick. Residents at Flats enjoy all the amenities at the adjacent flagship- The Belmont by Reside. Gut renovated in 2015, this residence features charming exposed brick throughout, central heat/ac (All season climate control), Laundry in unit, 2 full baths, working fireplace. Combining modern living with the vintage flair of a Chicago walk up. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Building amenities include fitness center, business center, absolutely stunning roof top deck with grills and seating, package receiving and 24/7 concierge services. Valet parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3171 North Hudson Avenue have any available units?
3171 North Hudson Avenue has a unit available for $3,439 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3171 North Hudson Avenue have?
Some of 3171 North Hudson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3171 North Hudson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3171 North Hudson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3171 North Hudson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3171 North Hudson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3171 North Hudson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3171 North Hudson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3171 North Hudson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3171 North Hudson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3171 North Hudson Avenue have a pool?
No, 3171 North Hudson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3171 North Hudson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3171 North Hudson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3171 North Hudson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3171 North Hudson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
