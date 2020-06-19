3154 S PRAIRIE

Amenities
Beautiful and Updated Garden Unit located walking - Property Id: 233499
Beautiful, Fully Furnished 3 bed/ 2 bath garden unit located on the South Side, right off of Lake Shore Drive. Walking distance to the Lake Michigan and to the Illinois College of Optometry. Stainless steel appliances, updated unit available 02/21/2020. Hardwood Floors Throughout, Breakfast bar, Laundry in unit --perfect for roommates!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233499
No Pets Allowed
