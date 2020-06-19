All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
3154 S PRAIRIE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3154 S PRAIRIE

3154 South Prairie Avenue · (847) 682-6346
Location

3154 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Douglas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful and Updated Garden Unit located walking - Property Id: 233499

Beautiful, Fully Furnished 3 bed/ 2 bath garden unit located on the South Side, right off of Lake Shore Drive. Walking distance to the Lake Michigan and to the Illinois College of Optometry. Stainless steel appliances, updated unit available 02/21/2020. Hardwood Floors Throughout, Breakfast bar, Laundry in unit --perfect for roommates!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233499
Property Id 233499

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5681869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3154 S PRAIRIE have any available units?
3154 S PRAIRIE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3154 S PRAIRIE have?
Some of 3154 S PRAIRIE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3154 S PRAIRIE currently offering any rent specials?
3154 S PRAIRIE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3154 S PRAIRIE pet-friendly?
No, 3154 S PRAIRIE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3154 S PRAIRIE offer parking?
No, 3154 S PRAIRIE does not offer parking.
Does 3154 S PRAIRIE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3154 S PRAIRIE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3154 S PRAIRIE have a pool?
No, 3154 S PRAIRIE does not have a pool.
Does 3154 S PRAIRIE have accessible units?
No, 3154 S PRAIRIE does not have accessible units.
Does 3154 S PRAIRIE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3154 S PRAIRIE does not have units with dishwashers.
