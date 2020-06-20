All apartments in Chicago
3153 North Paulina Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:46 PM

3153 North Paulina Street

3153 North Paulina Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1848189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3153 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2N · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bed/2 Bath Condo Available 7/1!
Don't miss out on this incredibly spacious condo in desirable Lakeview! Close proximity to lots of shops, restaurants and access to public transportation. Brand new Whole Foods and XSport Fitness about 2 blocks away. Enjoy luxury finishes throughout with plenty of light in this second floor home. Hardwood floors in each room with central heating and cooling. Updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances - including dishwasher and microwave. Both bathrooms offer lovely details with high efficiency washer and dryer in-unit. Intimate, elevator building with indoor parking included & rooftop deck.

Amenities:
Elevator, Garage, Fireplace, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Marble Bath, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3153 North Paulina Street have any available units?
3153 North Paulina Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3153 North Paulina Street have?
Some of 3153 North Paulina Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3153 North Paulina Street currently offering any rent specials?
3153 North Paulina Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3153 North Paulina Street pet-friendly?
No, 3153 North Paulina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3153 North Paulina Street offer parking?
Yes, 3153 North Paulina Street does offer parking.
Does 3153 North Paulina Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3153 North Paulina Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3153 North Paulina Street have a pool?
No, 3153 North Paulina Street does not have a pool.
Does 3153 North Paulina Street have accessible units?
No, 3153 North Paulina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3153 North Paulina Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3153 North Paulina Street has units with dishwashers.
