All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3150 West Belle Plaine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3150 West Belle Plaine
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

3150 West Belle Plaine

3150 W Belle Plaine Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Irving Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3150 W Belle Plaine Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This could be your new home! Type: 1 Bedroom Hardwood floor, spacious apartments, and please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below: STD - $55 1 bedroom - $65 2 bedroom - $85 3 bedroom - $105 No Security deposit, Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400, 3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600 Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2) Requirements: Credit 600+ Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections) If you're interested in viewing please contact me at 312-933-7055 Alex Ilic LX Realty - M. Broker Chicago, IL Equal housing opportunity

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3150 West Belle Plaine have any available units?
3150 West Belle Plaine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3150 West Belle Plaine currently offering any rent specials?
3150 West Belle Plaine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3150 West Belle Plaine pet-friendly?
Yes, 3150 West Belle Plaine is pet friendly.
Does 3150 West Belle Plaine offer parking?
No, 3150 West Belle Plaine does not offer parking.
Does 3150 West Belle Plaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3150 West Belle Plaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3150 West Belle Plaine have a pool?
No, 3150 West Belle Plaine does not have a pool.
Does 3150 West Belle Plaine have accessible units?
No, 3150 West Belle Plaine does not have accessible units.
Does 3150 West Belle Plaine have units with dishwashers?
No, 3150 West Belle Plaine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3150 West Belle Plaine have units with air conditioning?
No, 3150 West Belle Plaine does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bucktown Station
1870 N Winnebago Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
839 Diversey
839 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Barry
533 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1647 N Milwaukee
1647 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
3521 N Wilton
3521 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Lake Meadows
500 E 33rd St
Chicago, IL 60616
851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.
851 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5441 S Cornell
5441 South Cornell Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College