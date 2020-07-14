All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3141 N Sheffield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3141 N Sheffield
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

3141 N Sheffield

3141 N Sheffield Ave · (773) 906-4677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3141 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,755

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3141 N Sheffield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
parking
gym
internet access
Often, a buildings history is clouded in mystery. Well, thats definitely not the case with 3141 N. Sheffield. This completely renovated Chicago building was home to Lakeviews oldest business Anderson Brothers Storage & Moving for more than 110 years. \n\nToday, that gorgeous vintage building is home to new loft-style apartments. These units still retain elements of their vintage mystique in the exposed brick walls while offering endless modern delights: in-unit washer & dryer, central A/C & heat, floor to ceiling windows, a fitness center & rooftop sundeck. \n\nTaking tons of Instagram-envying L train photos & catching Brew & View marathons at the Vic will be your two newest hobbies while experiencing life in a totally new way at 3141 N. Sheffield.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 N Sheffield have any available units?
3141 N Sheffield offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,755. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3141 N Sheffield have?
Some of 3141 N Sheffield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3141 N Sheffield currently offering any rent specials?
3141 N Sheffield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 N Sheffield pet-friendly?
Yes, 3141 N Sheffield is pet friendly.
Does 3141 N Sheffield offer parking?
Yes, 3141 N Sheffield offers parking.
Does 3141 N Sheffield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3141 N Sheffield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 N Sheffield have a pool?
No, 3141 N Sheffield does not have a pool.
Does 3141 N Sheffield have accessible units?
No, 3141 N Sheffield does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 N Sheffield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3141 N Sheffield has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3141 N Sheffield?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1033 W. LOYOLA
1033 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
Asbury Plaza
750 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60654
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
2230 N Orchard
2230 N Orchard St
Chicago, IL 60614
1063 COLUMBIA
1063 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
Lake Meadows
500 E 33rd St
Chicago, IL 60616
1458-60 W Grace
1458 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
5300 S Drexel
5300 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity