Amenities
Often, a buildings history is clouded in mystery. Well, thats definitely not the case with 3141 N. Sheffield. This completely renovated Chicago building was home to Lakeviews oldest business Anderson Brothers Storage & Moving for more than 110 years. \n\nToday, that gorgeous vintage building is home to new loft-style apartments. These units still retain elements of their vintage mystique in the exposed brick walls while offering endless modern delights: in-unit washer & dryer, central A/C & heat, floor to ceiling windows, a fitness center & rooftop sundeck. \n\nTaking tons of Instagram-envying L train photos & catching Brew & View marathons at the Vic will be your two newest hobbies while experiencing life in a totally new way at 3141 N. Sheffield.