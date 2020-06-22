3136 North Christiana Avenue

Amenities
Newer Construction Duplex Down w/ 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Baths, in HOT Avondale Location Steps from Blue Line! First Floor Features; Open Living Room/Dining Room, White Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, and Quartz Countertops, Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Walk-in Closet, Full Bath, and Den. Lower Level Features; Family Room, 2 Add'l Large Bedrooms, Full Bath, Spacious Storage Closet, and Laundry Room w/ Full Sized Washer + Dryer and Additional Storage Space. Hardwood Floors Throughout, Porcelain Tile in Bathrooms, High Efficiency HVAC, Tankless Hot Water Heater, LED Recessed Lighting, and 1 Garage Parking Spot Included! No Pets.