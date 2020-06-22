All apartments in Chicago
3136 North Christiana Avenue

Location

3136 North Christiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newer Construction Duplex Down w/ 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Baths, in HOT Avondale Location Steps from Blue Line! First Floor Features; Open Living Room/Dining Room, White Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, and Quartz Countertops, Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Walk-in Closet, Full Bath, and Den. Lower Level Features; Family Room, 2 Add'l Large Bedrooms, Full Bath, Spacious Storage Closet, and Laundry Room w/ Full Sized Washer + Dryer and Additional Storage Space. Hardwood Floors Throughout, Porcelain Tile in Bathrooms, High Efficiency HVAC, Tankless Hot Water Heater, LED Recessed Lighting, and 1 Garage Parking Spot Included! No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 North Christiana Avenue have any available units?
3136 North Christiana Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3136 North Christiana Avenue have?
Some of 3136 North Christiana Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 North Christiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3136 North Christiana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 North Christiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3136 North Christiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3136 North Christiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3136 North Christiana Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3136 North Christiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3136 North Christiana Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 North Christiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 3136 North Christiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3136 North Christiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3136 North Christiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 North Christiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3136 North Christiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
