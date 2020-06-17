All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 313 West Wolf Point Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
313 West Wolf Point Pl.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:02 AM

313 West Wolf Point Pl.

313 W Wolf Point Plz · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

313 W Wolf Point Plz, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,516

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
sauna
Known to many as the entertainment capital of Chicago, River North has an endless amount of roof-top/hotel bars, hidden speakeasies, and dance clubs. Hubbard Street is one of Chicago's most talked about locations because of its abundant selection of bars and restaurants that keep you coming back to try "the next place on the block." River North is also home to a well-established center for the arts community booming with new art galleries, production companies, photography studios, and some of Chicago's most famous architecture. Features: -Wood Flooring -Quartz Counter Tops -Stainless Steel Appliances -Balconies in Select Layouts -Floor to Ceiling Windows with City and Lake Views -Laundry in-unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Central Heat/Air Building Amenities -Co-Working Spaces -Indoor Golf Simulator -Outdoor Private Riverwalk Access -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Onsite Dry-cleaning -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Giant Fitness Center on Top Floor -Large Outdoor Swimming Pool and Tanning Deck Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 West Wolf Point Pl. have any available units?
313 West Wolf Point Pl. has a unit available for $4,516 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 West Wolf Point Pl. have?
Some of 313 West Wolf Point Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 West Wolf Point Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
313 West Wolf Point Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 West Wolf Point Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 West Wolf Point Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 313 West Wolf Point Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 313 West Wolf Point Pl. does offer parking.
Does 313 West Wolf Point Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 West Wolf Point Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 West Wolf Point Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 313 West Wolf Point Pl. has a pool.
Does 313 West Wolf Point Pl. have accessible units?
No, 313 West Wolf Point Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 313 West Wolf Point Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 West Wolf Point Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 313 West Wolf Point Pl.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
839 Diversey
839 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
5425 N Clark St
5425 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St
Chicago, IL 60654
The Blackwood
5200 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Wolcott & Winnemac
5032 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
K2 Apartments
365 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60661
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4651 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity