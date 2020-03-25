All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:40 PM

3127 North Ashland Avenue

3127 North Ashland Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1266695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3127 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

Spectacular 2Bed/2.5ba duplex penthouse w/ soaring cathedral ceilings and windows. Modern, contemporary design featuring ebony hardwood floors, stunning baths w/ Japanese soaking tub, high end appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, spacious bedrooms, 2 balconies. Walkway connecting bedrooms overlooks living and dining rooms. Spacious private rooftop deck with amazing views of the city. 1 garage parking space is included. Amazing West Lakeview location. Just a few blocks from coveted Burley School and near parks, Southport, EL, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 North Ashland Avenue have any available units?
3127 North Ashland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3127 North Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 3127 North Ashland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3127 North Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3127 North Ashland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 North Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3127 North Ashland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3127 North Ashland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3127 North Ashland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3127 North Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3127 North Ashland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 North Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3127 North Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3127 North Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3127 North Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 North Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3127 North Ashland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
