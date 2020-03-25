3127 North Ashland Avenue

Amenities
Spectacular 2Bed/2.5ba duplex penthouse w/ soaring cathedral ceilings and windows. Modern, contemporary design featuring ebony hardwood floors, stunning baths w/ Japanese soaking tub, high end appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, spacious bedrooms, 2 balconies. Walkway connecting bedrooms overlooks living and dining rooms. Spacious private rooftop deck with amazing views of the city. 1 garage parking space is included. Amazing West Lakeview location. Just a few blocks from coveted Burley School and near parks, Southport, EL, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Contact us to schedule a showing.