3119 N Hoyne Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/1 Bath with Garage Parking Included! - Property Id: 301794



Terrific unit features: beautiful hardwood floors. high ceilings. open layout, renovated kitchen, breakfast bar, and dishwasher, spacious bedrooms, modern windows with mini-blinds, abundant natural light, IN UNIT laundry and huge private back deck. Property features a lovely shared backyard and 1 garage parking space included. Located just steps to multiple CTA buses, Hamlin Park, 90 miles Cafe, Hungry Brain lounge and much more!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301794

Property Id 301794



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5860823)