3119 N Hoyne Ave

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/1 Bath with Garage Parking Included! - Property Id: 301794
Terrific unit features: beautiful hardwood floors. high ceilings. open layout, renovated kitchen, breakfast bar, and dishwasher, spacious bedrooms, modern windows with mini-blinds, abundant natural light, IN UNIT laundry and huge private back deck. Property features a lovely shared backyard and 1 garage parking space included. Located just steps to multiple CTA buses, Hamlin Park, 90 miles Cafe, Hungry Brain lounge and much more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301794
Property Id 301794
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5860823)