3119 N Hoyne Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3119 N Hoyne Ave

3119 North Hoyne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3119 North Hoyne Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/1 Bath with Garage Parking Included! - Property Id: 301794

Terrific unit features: beautiful hardwood floors. high ceilings. open layout, renovated kitchen, breakfast bar, and dishwasher, spacious bedrooms, modern windows with mini-blinds, abundant natural light, IN UNIT laundry and huge private back deck. Property features a lovely shared backyard and 1 garage parking space included. Located just steps to multiple CTA buses, Hamlin Park, 90 miles Cafe, Hungry Brain lounge and much more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301794
Property Id 301794

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 N Hoyne Ave have any available units?
3119 N Hoyne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3119 N Hoyne Ave have?
Some of 3119 N Hoyne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 N Hoyne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3119 N Hoyne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 N Hoyne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3119 N Hoyne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3119 N Hoyne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3119 N Hoyne Ave offers parking.
Does 3119 N Hoyne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3119 N Hoyne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 N Hoyne Ave have a pool?
No, 3119 N Hoyne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3119 N Hoyne Ave have accessible units?
No, 3119 N Hoyne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 N Hoyne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 N Hoyne Ave has units with dishwashers.
