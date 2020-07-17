All apartments in Chicago
3118 N Hoyne Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

3118 N Hoyne Ave

3118 North Hoyne Avenue · (786) 622-6882
Location

3118 North Hoyne Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Rehabbed 2 Bed + In unit Laundry + Parking Includ - Property Id: 301437

Terrific unit features: beautiful hardwood floors. high ceilings. open layout, renovated kitchen, breakfast bar, and dishwasher, spacious bedrooms, modern windows with mini-blinds, abundant natural light, in-unit laundry and huge private back deck. Property features a lovely shared backyard and 1 garage parking space included. Located just steps to multiple CTA buses, Hamlin Park, 90 miles Cafe, Hungry Brain lounge and much more!

**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301437
Property Id 301437

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5859398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 N Hoyne Ave have any available units?
3118 N Hoyne Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3118 N Hoyne Ave have?
Some of 3118 N Hoyne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 N Hoyne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3118 N Hoyne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 N Hoyne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3118 N Hoyne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3118 N Hoyne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3118 N Hoyne Ave offers parking.
Does 3118 N Hoyne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3118 N Hoyne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 N Hoyne Ave have a pool?
No, 3118 N Hoyne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3118 N Hoyne Ave have accessible units?
No, 3118 N Hoyne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 N Hoyne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3118 N Hoyne Ave has units with dishwashers.
