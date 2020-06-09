All apartments in Chicago
3117 North Damen Avenue

3117 North Damen Avenue · (773) 736-2946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
3117 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Available August 1st - 2 huge bedrooms (14x14 & 17x11) and 2 bathrooms. Large bright living room with marble fireplace and Juliet balcony. Eat-in kitchen with new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large island with bar top seating. Master suite with walk in closet and jacuzzi tub. Large rear deck for entertaining. Washer and dryer in unit. 2 parking spaces included with rent. Dogs and cats okay. No move-in fee! Easy access to public transit. 100 feet from Hamlin Park with playground, pool, tennis/basketball courts, and dog run. Short walk to tons of great restaurants, bars, and stores in Roscoe Village. See video for walkthrough and all rooms. Unit is currently occupied. Tenant must be contacted prior to showings. Proper PPE, masks, and hygiene required for all showings! RENT REDUCED $100/month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 North Damen Avenue have any available units?
3117 North Damen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3117 North Damen Avenue have?
Some of 3117 North Damen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 North Damen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3117 North Damen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 North Damen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3117 North Damen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3117 North Damen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3117 North Damen Avenue offers parking.
Does 3117 North Damen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3117 North Damen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 North Damen Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3117 North Damen Avenue has a pool.
Does 3117 North Damen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3117 North Damen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 North Damen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3117 North Damen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
