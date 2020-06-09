3117 North Damen Avenue

Amenities

Available August 1st - 2 huge bedrooms (14x14 & 17x11) and 2 bathrooms. Large bright living room with marble fireplace and Juliet balcony. Eat-in kitchen with new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large island with bar top seating. Master suite with walk in closet and jacuzzi tub. Large rear deck for entertaining. Washer and dryer in unit. 2 parking spaces included with rent. Dogs and cats okay. No move-in fee! Easy access to public transit. 100 feet from Hamlin Park with playground, pool, tennis/basketball courts, and dog run. Short walk to tons of great restaurants, bars, and stores in Roscoe Village. See video for walkthrough and all rooms. Unit is currently occupied. Tenant must be contacted prior to showings. Proper PPE, masks, and hygiene required for all showings! RENT REDUCED $100/month!