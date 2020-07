3116 N Southport Ave 1F

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Unit 1F Available 09/01/20 3116 N SOUTHPORT, #1F - Property Id: 315337



2BR Available in Southport Corridor of Lakeview!!! Awesome Location!!

2 BED, 1 BATH AMAZING FEATURING WOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY AND DISHWASHER. INCREDIBLE LOCATION -- LOCATED NEAR THE SOUTHPORT CORRIDOR IN THE HEART OF LAKEVIEW, NEAR TONS OF SHOPPING, NIGHTLIFE, RESTAURANTS AND MORE. BUS, CTA NEARBY & ONE OUTDOOR PARKING SPACE FOR AN ADDITIONAL $150. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3116-n-southport-ave-chicago-il-unit-1f/315337

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5956771)