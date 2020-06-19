All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

301 W Grand Ave

301 W Grand Ave · (224) 358-5626
Location

301 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2145 · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
doorman
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
pool
STUNNING 1 bedroom in River North! - Property Id: 270228

My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!

FANTASTIC apartment w/ hardwood floors, open kitchen and spacious closets.

Amenities include outdoor pool, fitness center, 24hr doorman and much more!

Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Agent
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Listing #21
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270228
Property Id 270228

(RLNE5741011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 W Grand Ave have any available units?
301 W Grand Ave has a unit available for $2,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 W Grand Ave have?
Some of 301 W Grand Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 W Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
301 W Grand Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 W Grand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 W Grand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 301 W Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 301 W Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 301 W Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 W Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 W Grand Ave have a pool?
Yes, 301 W Grand Ave has a pool.
Does 301 W Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 301 W Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 301 W Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 W Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
