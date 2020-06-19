301 W Grand Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool doorman refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym pool

STUNNING 1 bedroom in River North! - Property Id: 270228



My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!



FANTASTIC apartment w/ hardwood floors, open kitchen and spacious closets.



Amenities include outdoor pool, fitness center, 24hr doorman and much more!



Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Agent

Phone: 224-358-5626

Downtown Apartment Company

Listing #21

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270228

Property Id 270228



(RLNE5741011)