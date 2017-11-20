30 E. Adams

Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,790* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $2,890* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,090* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,190/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this cozy The Loop furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and exquisite living room with great views. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Chicago has to offer!(ID #CHI111)



Designed With You In Mind



Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Chicago, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman

-Pet Friendly

-Gym

-Roof Deck

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished rental is situated in the most dynamic and convenient place to live in Chicago, The Loop. With its endless shopping, fine dining, stunning park, river and lake views, and entertainment opportunities, everything is possible at a responsibleents notice. The area is a cultural getaway for professionals and students, who can combine work with pleasure. Discover landmark buildings like the Willis Tower and The Art Institute of Chicago. Millenium Park, near Lake Michigan, is always worth a visit. The Loop is within reach of accessible transportation, offering non-stop public transit, buses, and taxis. Union Station is approximately a 10 minute train ride.



A Few Things To Note



This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.