Chicago, IL
30 E. Adams
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

30 E. Adams

30 East Adams Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 East Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60603
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
elevator
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,790* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,890* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,090* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,190/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this cozy The Loop furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and exquisite living room with great views. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Chicago has to offer!(ID #CHI111)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Chicago, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:
-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Gym
-Roof Deck
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished rental is situated in the most dynamic and convenient place to live in Chicago, The Loop. With its endless shopping, fine dining, stunning park, river and lake views, and entertainment opportunities, everything is possible at a responsibleents notice. The area is a cultural getaway for professionals and students, who can combine work with pleasure. Discover landmark buildings like the Willis Tower and The Art Institute of Chicago. Millenium Park, near Lake Michigan, is always worth a visit. The Loop is within reach of accessible transportation, offering non-stop public transit, buses, and taxis. Union Station is approximately a 10 minute train ride.

A Few Things To Note

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 E. Adams have any available units?
30 E. Adams doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 E. Adams have?
Some of 30 E. Adams's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 E. Adams currently offering any rent specials?
30 E. Adams isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 E. Adams pet-friendly?
No, 30 E. Adams is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 30 E. Adams offer parking?
No, 30 E. Adams does not offer parking.
Does 30 E. Adams have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 E. Adams does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 E. Adams have a pool?
No, 30 E. Adams does not have a pool.
Does 30 E. Adams have accessible units?
No, 30 E. Adams does not have accessible units.
Does 30 E. Adams have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 E. Adams does not have units with dishwashers.
