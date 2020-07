Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Spacious two Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 321404



Spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment near Logan Square. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout and lots of natural light. The kitchen has been updated and has stainless-steel appliances, a dishwasher, and a microwave. There is a shared deck. Laundry is easily accessible within the basement. There is central heat and A/C. Management is on the premise.

No Pets Allowed



