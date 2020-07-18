All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2954 W Belle Plaine Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2954 W Belle Plaine Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2954 W Belle Plaine Ave

2954 W Belle Plaine Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Irving Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2954 W Belle Plaine Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Horner Park 1st Floor 1 bed 1 bath with Heat incl - Property Id: 291211

Location: 2954 West Belle Plaine, Chicago, IL 60618 (Horner Park)

Rent: $1050
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats and small dogs only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

1BR/1BATH
Monthly Rent: $1050 with heat & water included
$60 application fee/adult
$350 admin fee
Cats & dogs OK- no aggressive breeds- 35lb weight limit
$350 non-refundable pet fee per pet

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291211
Property Id 291211

(RLNE5822730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2954 W Belle Plaine Ave have any available units?
2954 W Belle Plaine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2954 W Belle Plaine Ave have?
Some of 2954 W Belle Plaine Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2954 W Belle Plaine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2954 W Belle Plaine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2954 W Belle Plaine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2954 W Belle Plaine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2954 W Belle Plaine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2954 W Belle Plaine Ave offers parking.
Does 2954 W Belle Plaine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2954 W Belle Plaine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2954 W Belle Plaine Ave have a pool?
No, 2954 W Belle Plaine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2954 W Belle Plaine Ave have accessible units?
No, 2954 W Belle Plaine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2954 W Belle Plaine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2954 W Belle Plaine Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobbler Square Lofts
1350 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
8222 S Ingleside Ave
8222 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
1916 Winona Apt.
1916 W Winona St
Chicago, IL 60640
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
5201 W Washington Blvd
5201-07 West Washington Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60644
Optima Signature
220 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611
1632 W. Belmont
1632 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
721 W. Belmont
721 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College