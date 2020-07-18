2954 W Belle Plaine Ave

Amenities

Horner Park 1st Floor 1 bed 1 bath with Heat incl - Property Id: 291211



Location: 2954 West Belle Plaine, Chicago, IL 60618 (Horner Park)



Rent: $1050

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats and small dogs only

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291211

