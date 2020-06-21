All apartments in Chicago
2943 N Lincoln Ave 107
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2943 N Lincoln Ave 107

2943 North Lincoln Avenue · (773) 318-3881
Location

2943 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 1 bed / 1 bath in Lake View avail 8/1! - Property Id: 293066

Beautiful 1 bed / 1 bath condo available August 1st! Unit features exposed brick and timber ceilings, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, in unit laundry, large bedroom, lots of living space, 1 garage parking space included in rent! Pets welcome! Live in a prime Chicago location, within walking distance to the brown line, shopping, restaurants, and nightlife! MUST SEE - available 8/1!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293066
Property Id 293066

(RLNE5829938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2943 N Lincoln Ave 107 have any available units?
2943 N Lincoln Ave 107 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2943 N Lincoln Ave 107 have?
Some of 2943 N Lincoln Ave 107's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2943 N Lincoln Ave 107 currently offering any rent specials?
2943 N Lincoln Ave 107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2943 N Lincoln Ave 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2943 N Lincoln Ave 107 is pet friendly.
Does 2943 N Lincoln Ave 107 offer parking?
Yes, 2943 N Lincoln Ave 107 does offer parking.
Does 2943 N Lincoln Ave 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2943 N Lincoln Ave 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2943 N Lincoln Ave 107 have a pool?
No, 2943 N Lincoln Ave 107 does not have a pool.
Does 2943 N Lincoln Ave 107 have accessible units?
No, 2943 N Lincoln Ave 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 2943 N Lincoln Ave 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2943 N Lincoln Ave 107 has units with dishwashers.
