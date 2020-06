Amenities

Total Gut Rehab in this beautiful all brick building with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths - super close to Logan Square and only a 7 minute walk to the Belmont Blue Line Stop. Everything is brand new! Kitchen features espresso cabinets, quartz counters and stainless appliances (including a dishwasher). Hardwood floors are throughout the home.You have control of the Central Air and GFA heat within this apartment! Master is large enough for a queen bed (plus furniture) while the other bedrooms will comfortably hold FULL size beds. There is also an in-unit laundry! Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Parking available for $150 monthly. Available December 1st for a 15 month lease so jump on this fast! Kedzie/Wellington $2500



Terms: One year lease