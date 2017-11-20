All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
2938 West Diversey Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:51 PM

2938 West Diversey Avenue

2938 West Diversey Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1909303
Location

2938 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Avondale

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Drop Dead Gorgeous...Brand New Everything! ~ (1) One Bedroom, in Prime Logan Sq. location!
Logan Square ~ Drop Dead Gorgeous...Brand New Everything! ~ (1) One Bedroom, (1) One Bath in Prime Logan Sq. location: Features Brand New Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in microwave, Gorgeous Dark Hardwood Floors, Tall ceilings, Great light, Tons of closet space, Large bedroom, in-unit laundry, Storage ~ PETS WELCOME!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 West Diversey Avenue have any available units?
2938 West Diversey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2938 West Diversey Avenue have?
Some of 2938 West Diversey Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2938 West Diversey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2938 West Diversey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 West Diversey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2938 West Diversey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2938 West Diversey Avenue offer parking?
No, 2938 West Diversey Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2938 West Diversey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2938 West Diversey Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 West Diversey Avenue have a pool?
No, 2938 West Diversey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2938 West Diversey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2938 West Diversey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 West Diversey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2938 West Diversey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
