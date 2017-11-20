2938 West Diversey Avenue

Amenities
Drop Dead Gorgeous...Brand New Everything! ~ (1) One Bedroom, in Prime Logan Sq. location!
Logan Square ~ Drop Dead Gorgeous...Brand New Everything! ~ (1) One Bedroom, (1) One Bath in Prime Logan Sq. location: Features Brand New Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in microwave, Gorgeous Dark Hardwood Floors, Tall ceilings, Great light, Tons of closet space, Large bedroom, in-unit laundry, Storage ~ PETS WELCOME!
Amenities:
Storage, Private Deck, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.