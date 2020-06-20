All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2930 North Sheridan Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2930 North Sheridan Road
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:50 PM

2930 North Sheridan Road

2930 North Sheridan Road · (630) 560-1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2930 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1202 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
valet service
Beautifully updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo. Features SS appliances, custom Elfa closet and open floor plan. Pet friendly building. Amenities include 24 hour doorman, large coin laundry room, storage locker, gym, rooftop and an attached grocery store. Rent includes water, gas and basic TV cable. Valet parking in underground garage for an additional $150 per month. Located near many great restaurants, bars, shopping, cafes, nail salon, grocery stores, hospital and zoo... you name it. The Association requires a $250 non-refundable move-in/move-out fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 North Sheridan Road have any available units?
2930 North Sheridan Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 North Sheridan Road have?
Some of 2930 North Sheridan Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 North Sheridan Road currently offering any rent specials?
2930 North Sheridan Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 North Sheridan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2930 North Sheridan Road is pet friendly.
Does 2930 North Sheridan Road offer parking?
Yes, 2930 North Sheridan Road does offer parking.
Does 2930 North Sheridan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 North Sheridan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 North Sheridan Road have a pool?
No, 2930 North Sheridan Road does not have a pool.
Does 2930 North Sheridan Road have accessible units?
No, 2930 North Sheridan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 North Sheridan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 North Sheridan Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2930 North Sheridan Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3618 North Marshfield Ave. Apt.
3618 North Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Hyde Park Tower Apartments
5140 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
5252
5252 South Cornell Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
531 Deming Place
531 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
6616 N. Glenwood
6616 N Glenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
Echelon Chicago
353 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity