2930 North Sheridan Road

Amenities
Beautifully updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo. Features SS appliances, custom Elfa closet and open floor plan. Pet friendly building. Amenities include 24 hour doorman, large coin laundry room, storage locker, gym, rooftop and an attached grocery store. Rent includes water, gas and basic TV cable. Valet parking in underground garage for an additional $150 per month. Located near many great restaurants, bars, shopping, cafes, nail salon, grocery stores, hospital and zoo... you name it. The Association requires a $250 non-refundable move-in/move-out fee.