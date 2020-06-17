2929 N LINCOLN

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This is a charming 3 bed/2 ba home in the Burley School District that you've been looking for! Spacious & bright living room is warm and inviting w/ high ceilings, and gorgeous crown molding throughout. Fireplace in living room w/ traditional mantle. A nearly full wall of windows leading to a private balcony. Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout. Kitchen features high end ss appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Oversized bedrooms with ample custom organized closet space. Large master suite with organized walk in closet and private terrace - spa quality ensuite with dual vanity, whirlpool tub and separate shower. 2 tandem parking spots included. Shared rooftop deck w/ panoramic views of the city. This prime Lakeview location has it all - Steps to cafes, heart of Southport entertainment, grocery stores (Whole Foods), and 5 blocks to brown/red line. Available immediately!