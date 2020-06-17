All apartments in Chicago
Last updated March 8 2020 at 2:44 AM

2929 N LINCOLN

2929 North Lincoln Avenue · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2929 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This is a charming 3 bed/2 ba home in the Burley School District that you've been looking for! Spacious & bright living room is warm and inviting w/ high ceilings, and gorgeous crown molding throughout. Fireplace in living room w/ traditional mantle. A nearly full wall of windows leading to a private balcony. Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout. Kitchen features high end ss appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Oversized bedrooms with ample custom organized closet space. Large master suite with organized walk in closet and private terrace - spa quality ensuite with dual vanity, whirlpool tub and separate shower. 2 tandem parking spots included. Shared rooftop deck w/ panoramic views of the city. This prime Lakeview location has it all - Steps to cafes, heart of Southport entertainment, grocery stores (Whole Foods), and 5 blocks to brown/red line. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 N LINCOLN have any available units?
2929 N LINCOLN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 N LINCOLN have?
Some of 2929 N LINCOLN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 N LINCOLN currently offering any rent specials?
2929 N LINCOLN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 N LINCOLN pet-friendly?
No, 2929 N LINCOLN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2929 N LINCOLN offer parking?
Yes, 2929 N LINCOLN does offer parking.
Does 2929 N LINCOLN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 N LINCOLN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 N LINCOLN have a pool?
Yes, 2929 N LINCOLN has a pool.
Does 2929 N LINCOLN have accessible units?
No, 2929 N LINCOLN does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 N LINCOLN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 N LINCOLN does not have units with dishwashers.
