2923 North Clybourn Avenue

Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/15 in West Lakeview. Modern & Secure Elevator Building w/Heated/Indoor/Over-sized Garage Parking INCLUDED - Corner Unit, Wide Floorplan, Private Deck, Eat-in Kitchen, Over-sized Stone Bath, In-unit W/D, Granite Counters, SS Appliances (Microwave, Dishwasher, Range, Fridge), Custom Backsplash, Garbage Disposal, Central A/C, Storage. Steps to Hamlin Park w/ Pool, Tennis, Basketball, etc. Centrally located between Roscoe Village, Lincoln Park, Bucktown and Logan Square. Large green space and riverwalk across the street. Easy Access to 90/94. Small pets will be considered.