2923 North Clybourn Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:15 AM

2923 North Clybourn Avenue

2923 North Clybourn Avenue · (773) 615-9896
Location

2923 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
elevator
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE 8/15 in West Lakeview. Modern & Secure Elevator Building w/Heated/Indoor/Over-sized Garage Parking INCLUDED - Corner Unit, Wide Floorplan, Private Deck, Eat-in Kitchen, Over-sized Stone Bath, In-unit W/D, Granite Counters, SS Appliances (Microwave, Dishwasher, Range, Fridge), Custom Backsplash, Garbage Disposal, Central A/C, Storage. Steps to Hamlin Park w/ Pool, Tennis, Basketball, etc. Centrally located between Roscoe Village, Lincoln Park, Bucktown and Logan Square. Large green space and riverwalk across the street. Easy Access to 90/94. Small pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

