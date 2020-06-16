All apartments in Chicago
2912 North Damen Avenue
2912 North Damen Avenue

2912 North Damen Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1701039
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2912 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Bright & Spacious Duplex Up Penthouse In Roscoe Village! Unit features 25' Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights, Newly refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout, Fireplace, Granite & Stainless Steel Kitchen, Priv Master Suite On Upper Level that includes Patio w/Skyline View, Separate Shower & Jacuzzi Tub, Additional 2 Outdoor Spaces Plus A Juliet Balcony! Extra Storage & Garage Parking included. A must see!

Fireplace, Private Deck, Balcony, Outdoor Space, Multi Level, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Marble Bath, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 North Damen Avenue have any available units?
2912 North Damen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 North Damen Avenue have?
Some of 2912 North Damen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 North Damen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2912 North Damen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 North Damen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2912 North Damen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2912 North Damen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2912 North Damen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2912 North Damen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2912 North Damen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 North Damen Avenue have a pool?
No, 2912 North Damen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2912 North Damen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2912 North Damen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 North Damen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 North Damen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
