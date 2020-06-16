2912 North Damen Avenue

Amenities
Bright & Spacious Duplex Up Penthouse In Roscoe Village! Unit features 25' Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights, Newly refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout, Fireplace, Granite & Stainless Steel Kitchen, Priv Master Suite On Upper Level that includes Patio w/Skyline View, Separate Shower & Jacuzzi Tub, Additional 2 Outdoor Spaces Plus A Juliet Balcony! Extra Storage & Garage Parking included. A must see!
Amenities:
Fireplace, Private Deck, Balcony, Outdoor Space, Multi Level, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Marble Bath, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
