Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2909 N Sheridan Rd
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:07 AM

2909 N Sheridan Rd

2909 North Sheridan Road · (224) 595-1164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2909 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 906 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
doorman
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
valet service
dogs allowed
Spacious 1 bed / 1 bath unit with open floor plan unique to the building. Upgraded kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Hardwood flooring (natural bamboo) throughout the unit. Improved layout offers tons of closet space in the bedroom. Furniture can be removed. Unit comes with a storage locker. Valet parking available in the attached garage. Professionally managed full service building with beautiful lobby, common yard with lovely landscaping and grills, on-site manager and engineer, 24hr doorman. Close to the best of East Lakeview. Walk to the lake and park as well as Diversey Harbor/driving range, Lakefront path and bike trails. Bus stop at your doorstep. Easy show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 N Sheridan Rd have any available units?
2909 N Sheridan Rd has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 N Sheridan Rd have?
Some of 2909 N Sheridan Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 N Sheridan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2909 N Sheridan Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 N Sheridan Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 N Sheridan Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2909 N Sheridan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2909 N Sheridan Rd does offer parking.
Does 2909 N Sheridan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 N Sheridan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 N Sheridan Rd have a pool?
No, 2909 N Sheridan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2909 N Sheridan Rd have accessible units?
No, 2909 N Sheridan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 N Sheridan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 N Sheridan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
