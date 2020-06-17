2909 N Sheridan Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly doorman parking bbq/grill bike storage garage lobby valet service dogs allowed

Spacious 1 bed / 1 bath unit with open floor plan unique to the building. Upgraded kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Hardwood flooring (natural bamboo) throughout the unit. Improved layout offers tons of closet space in the bedroom. Furniture can be removed. Unit comes with a storage locker. Valet parking available in the attached garage. Professionally managed full service building with beautiful lobby, common yard with lovely landscaping and grills, on-site manager and engineer, 24hr doorman. Close to the best of East Lakeview. Walk to the lake and park as well as Diversey Harbor/driving range, Lakefront path and bike trails. Bus stop at your doorstep. Easy show.