Chicago, IL
2900 West Diversey Avenue
2900 West Diversey Avenue

2900 West Diversey Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1297128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2900 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Avondale

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome Logan Square 1 bedroom apartment available May!
Awesome Logan Square 1 bedroom apartment available May! Spacious floor plan with separate living and dining room, decorative fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout the apartment. There is in-unit washer and dryer, central air, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, and updated tile work and vanity in the bathroom. Ideal location in Square just minutes from Fat Rice, Lost Lake, Superkhana International, the Logan Square farmers' market and more. Easy street parking plus the property is pet-friendly!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 West Diversey Avenue have any available units?
2900 West Diversey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 West Diversey Avenue have?
Some of 2900 West Diversey Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 West Diversey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2900 West Diversey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 West Diversey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 West Diversey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2900 West Diversey Avenue offer parking?
No, 2900 West Diversey Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2900 West Diversey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 West Diversey Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 West Diversey Avenue have a pool?
No, 2900 West Diversey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2900 West Diversey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2900 West Diversey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 West Diversey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 West Diversey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
