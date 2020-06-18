2900 West Diversey Avenue

Amenities

Awesome Logan Square 1 bedroom apartment available May! Spacious floor plan with separate living and dining room, decorative fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout the apartment. There is in-unit washer and dryer, central air, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, and updated tile work and vanity in the bathroom. Ideal location in Square just minutes from Fat Rice, Lost Lake, Superkhana International, the Logan Square farmers' market and more. Easy street parking plus the property is pet-friendly!

